The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, June 7, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 525 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 114 new cases in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region and 51 in Waterloo.

The Health Department says 547 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 but notes that 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

Health officials say 497 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 and 339 are on a ventilator.

9 a.m.

Moderna is applying to Health Canada today for its COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in teenagers.

The Massachusetts-based company says a trial of 2,500 youth aged 12 to 17 in the United States indicated the vaccine was 93 per cent to 100 per cent effective against COVID-19.

Moderna is the second vaccine maker to apply for approval for youth; the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for kids as young as 16 in December and for youth 12 to 15 years old in May.

Both companies continue to test their vaccines on children as young as six months with hopes to apply for authorization by the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press