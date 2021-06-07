The latest news developments on the fatal attack in London, Ont.

The latest news on the vehicle attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of a Muslim family and injured a nine-year-old boy on Sunday (all times Eastern):

4:45 p.m.

A spokesman for a London, Ont., mosque says the community is grappling with fear, devastation and anger in the wake of a vehicle attack that killed four members of a Muslim family.

London Muslim Mosque spokesman Nawaz Tahir says the victims were regulars at the mosque.

He described the group as “a great family, a god-fearing family and really a joy to be around.”

He says the community is coming together to “make sure these acts of hate are met with even greater acts of love.”

—

3:40 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says justice must be served “for the horrific act of hatred” that occurred in London, Ont., on Sunday.

Ford issued a statement offering thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and friends.

He says hate and Islamophobia have no place in Ontario.

Ford made the comments after police said the family struck and killed by a vehicle were targeted because of their Muslim faith.

—

3:30 p.m.

The mayor of London, Ont., says the killing of four Muslim pedestrians Sunday evening was an “act of mass murder.”

Ed Holder made the comments after police said the motorist who killed the four relatives did so deliberately.

Police say the victims are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital in serious condition.

—

3 p.m.

Police in London, Ont., say a family of five who were struck by a vehicle on Sunday were targeted because they were Muslims.

Four family members were killed and one person remains in hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when a truck plowed into the group of pedestrians.

Police say the 20-year-old man facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder did not know the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press