Nakoda classes in Saskatchewan high schools 'a dream come true': teacher

High school students in Saskatchewan will be able to take Nakoda language courses starting this fall.

It’s the fifth Indigenous language class available to high school students in the province, which also offers Cree, Nakawe, Dene and Michif.

The province says in a news release that the Nakoda language curriculum was developed by Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation with linguistic experts and knowledge keepers.

Chad O’Watch, a high school teacher from the First Nation, says the curriculum is a “dream come true.”

He says the courses will help preserve a language that is at risk of being lost.

Nakoda is the traditional language of several Saskatchewan First Nations, including Carry the Kettle, Ocean Man, Pheasant Rump, White Bear, Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head and Lean Man.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

