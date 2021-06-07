Muslim community 'beyond horrified' by vehicle attack on London family

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on social media he was horrified by what happened in London

The Muslim community has been left 'feeling not just shattered, but really vulnerable'

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said the tragedy has all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack

The apparent targeted attack on a Muslim family in London is sending shockwaves through the Muslim community and beyond, with one group saying the tragedy has all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack and should be treated as such.

“We don’t need another incident like this to remind us that we need to do something about it and we need to do something now,” Nadia Hasan with the National Council of Canadian Muslims told 680 NEWS.

While the Council is calling on authorities to actually investigate and prosecute the London attack as an act of terrorism, it’s also imploring the government to address the root causes of anti-Muslim violence, including combatting online hate and dismantling white supremacist groups.

The incident, Hasan said, encapsulates the fears faced by her community, which has been left “feeling not just shattered, but really vulnerable.”

BREAKING: The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is beyond horrified and demands justice after the horrific hate-motivated car attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario who were out for a walk on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/o1wXqjpnRb — NCCM (@nccm) June 7, 2021

The family was out for a Sunday stroll when they were run down on a sidewalk. A grandmother, father, mother and teenage daughter were killed and a boy seriously injured.

“We’re at the point in Canada where the level of Islamophobia is now leading to the death of children,” said Hasan.

I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital – our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed solidarity with Muslims across the country and sympathy for “the loved ones of those who were terrorized” as well as the injured child.

“This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop,” he tweeted.

Both the leader of the federal New Democrats Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole called the killing of a Muslim family an act of Islamophobia and terror in separate social media posts.

Premier Doug Ford said justice must be served “for the horrific act of hatred” that occurred in London, adding, “Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario.”

Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario. Justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place in London, Ontario yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends during this difficult time. These heinous acts of violence must stop. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 7, 2021

London NDP MPPs called for a provincial strategy to combat Islamophobia and other forms of racism, with Leader Andrea Horwath tweeting, “Ontario must do its part to fight the serious threats of Islamophobia & white supremacy in our province.”

Mayor John Tory said in a statement he had a previously arranged meeting Monday with members of Toronto’s Muslim community to discuss their concerns about Islamophobia.

“We absolutely reject the hatred and Islamophobia that led to this deadly violence,” Tory said.

The Toronto Sign will be dimmed tonight to mourn the London family – three generations of one family – targeted and murdered because of their Islamic faith and to stand in solidarity with our Muslim community. pic.twitter.com/S4lgXUK4B3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 7, 2021

The Toronto sign will be dimmed Monday night to mourn the victims.