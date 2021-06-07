Loading articles...

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A woman and a 15-year-old were fatally shot and three other young people were wounded early Monday by the woman’s boyfriend at an apartment complex south of Miami, police said.

The man later killed himself outside the apartment as police officers tried to negotiate with him, news outlets reported.

Miami-Dade Police said an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital. An 18-year-old also was shot; their condition was not released. Police have not described any other details as they investigate the crimes, which happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The Associated Press

