Loading articles...

Man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch in Thunder Bay gets 8 years in prison

Protesters under the "Not One More Death" banner march toward the old courthouse ahead of the second day of the manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

A man who pitched a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The judge had convicted 22-year-old Brayden Bushby for manslaughter last year.

Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old old mother, died six months after the incident in January 2017.

Evidence was that a drunk Bushby heaved the hitch from a vehicle as it passed Kentner.

Court heard that he laughed and said “I got one” after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.

The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Collision SB 400 at 5th Line - traffic spotters say only one lane is open, it's backed up from Hwy 88. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat warning continues for #Toronto and portions of the GTA that meet the warning criteria (hi…
Latest Weather
Read more