Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Weston, police say

Police say they have charged a man after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 10:24 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

Investigators said a man was driving northbound on Jane Street near John Street in a Toyota Corolla.

Around the same time, police said a woman was crossing Jane Street on the north side of the intersection and was struck by a vehicle.

The 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they have charged Isaac Owusu, 56, of Toronto with one count of Fail to Provide Breath Sample into an Approved Screening Device After an Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm.

He will appear in court on July 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.