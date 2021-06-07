Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was up 3 cents at $6.90 a bushel; July corn rose 11.75 cents at $6.8925 a bushel; July oats gained 16 cents at $4.0325 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 22.25 cents at $15.9450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.1637 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .37 cent at $1.5117 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .27 cent at 1.1957 a pound.

The Associated Press

