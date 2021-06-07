G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $519.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, G-III Apparel said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 to $2.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.57 billion.

G-III Apparel shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 88% in the last 12 months.

