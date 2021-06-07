Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: No charges against N.B. police officer in shooting of Chantel Moore
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 7, 2021 5:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT
A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services says no criminal charges will be filed against the police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore a year ago.
Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, was shot by a member of the Edmundston Police Force during a wellness check on June 4, 2020.
Investigators said at the time that the shooting occurred after the young woman approached the officer with a knife in her hand.
Quebec’s independent police watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, investigated the case because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.
In a statement today, the prosecutions office says the evidence showed the officer was responding to a potentially lethal threat and his actions were reasonable under the circumstances.
Prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
