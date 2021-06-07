Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: No charges against N.B. police officer in shooting of Chantel Moore

Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services says no criminal charges will be filed against the police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore a year ago.

Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, was shot by a member of the Edmundston Police Force during a wellness check on June 4, 2020.

Investigators said at the time that the shooting occurred after the young woman approached the officer with a knife in her hand.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, investigated the case because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

In a statement today, the prosecutions office says the evidence showed the officer was responding to a potentially lethal threat and his actions were reasonable under the circumstances.

Prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 409 at Kipling. #EB409
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
*NEW [4:25pm] Rainfall Warning surrounding Lake Simcoe now
Latest Weather
Read more