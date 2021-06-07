Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 13-19

June 13: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 72. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia”) is 70. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 58. Singer David Gray is 53. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 53. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 52. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 51. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 47. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 43. Actor Chris Evans (“The Fantastic Four”) is 40. Actor Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 38. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 36. Actor Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 35. Actors and designers Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 35. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 31.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 90. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 76. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 75. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 74. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 72. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on “Laverne and Shirley”) is 69. Actor Will Patton is 67. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 62. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 60. Actor Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ″Two Guys And A Girl”) is 55. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 53. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 53. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 44. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 43. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″Guiding Light”) is 39. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 38. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 38. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 33. Actor Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 30. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 29.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 87. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 75. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ″Shakespeare in Love”) is 72. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 72. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 70. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67. Actor Jim Belushi is 67. Actor Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 66. Actor Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 66. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 64. Actor Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 62. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 58. Actor Helen Hunt is 58. Actor Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 57. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 57. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 55. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None the Richer is 55. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 51. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 50. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 49. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 48. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 48. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 46. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 45. Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step,” ″Beethoven” films) is 41. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 40. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 37. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 31. Actor Sterling Jerins (“The Conjuring” films) is 17.

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 87. Actor Bill Cobbs is 87. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 83. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 80. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 79. Actor Joan Van Ark is 78. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 72. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 71. Singer Gino Vannelli is 69. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ″Norm”) is 66. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 59. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 54. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 53. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 52. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”) is 51. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Harold and Kumar” movies) is 49. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 48. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 46. Actor China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 44. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 43. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Actor Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 39. Actor Olivia Hack is 38. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 34. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 34. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 34.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 89. Actor William Lucking (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 80. Singer Barry Manilow is 78. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 67. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 64. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 63. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 63. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ″Wings,” ″Ned and Stacy”) is 61. Actor Greg Kinnear is 58. Actor Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 56. Actor Jason Patric is 55. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 39. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 39. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 38. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 38. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 38. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 24.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 79. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 74. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 74. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 73. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 69. Actor Carol Kane is 69. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice”) is 65. Actor Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 64. Singer Alison Moyet is 60. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 54. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 50. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 48. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 46. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 45. Country singer Blake Shelton is 45. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 41. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 33. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 32. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 31.

June 19: Actor Gena Rowlands is 91. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 79. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 73. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 71. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68. Actor Kathleen Turner is 67. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 59. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 57. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 54. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 52. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 51. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 49. Actor Robin Tunney is 49. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 47. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ″Without a Trace”) is 46. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 45. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Zoe Saldana is 43. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 41. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 41. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 39. Actor Paul Dano is 37. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 32. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 31. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 23.

The Associated Press















