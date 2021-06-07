Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bosch opens $1.2B semiconductor factory in eastern Germany
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 7, 2021 12:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT
BERLIN (AP) — German technology company Bosch on Monday opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip factory in the eastern city of Dresden to help meet the growing demand for semiconductors.
A
global shortage of semiconductors has forced major auto companies such as Volkswagen and BMW to slow vehicle production in recent months.
“Bottlenecks on the semiconductor market have made the economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis more difficult,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the opening ceremony.
Speaking by video link from Berlin, she suggested that computer chips have replaced oil as the “life blood” of economies.
Bosch, a major supplier to the car industry, said the factory is the biggest single investment in its 130-year history. It will employ 700 people to produce silicon wafers containing tens of thousands of custom-made chips that will control its airbags, braking and parking control systems.
