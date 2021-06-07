Beheaded statue of Egerton Ryerson, toppled Sunday in Toronto, won't be replaced

TORONTO – The president of Ryerson University in Toronto says a statue of the university’s namesake has been pulled down by protesters and will not be replaced.

A statement from university president Mohamed Lachemi says the statue was felled by demonstrators about an hour after the conclusion of a demonstration protesting the university’s continued use of Ryerson’s name.

Demonstrators splattered the statue with paint, then cut off the head of the statue, carried it to the lakeshore and lowered it by rope into the water.

Ryerson is credited as one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

His statue had become a rallying point in Toronto following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The statement from Lachemi says the statue will not be “restored or replaced,” and he is relieved no one was hurt when the statute was brought down.

Toronto police say the removal of the statute is under investigation.

Taskforce studying legacy of Egerton Ryerson won’t speed up report despite protests

A Ryerson University task force reviewing the legacy of the school’s namesake says it will not speed up its work despite calls for immediate action.

The Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force co-chairs say the group will follow the process laid out when they started work earlier this year.

Demonstrations and calls for the university to change its name have ramped up in recent days following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The committee had been considering what the university should do with the controversial statue as part of its work.

The co-chairs say the task force will provide final recommendations regarding principles of commemoration and the university’s name before the fall semester.