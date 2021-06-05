The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 744 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 24 virus-related deaths.

The nunmber of new infections represents a slight decline from the 914 reported a day earlier.

The Ministry of Health says 625 people are currently in porivnicial hospitals with COVID-19.

Of those, 516 patients are in intensive care and 362 are on a ventilator.

