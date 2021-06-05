Loading articles...

Police: Attempted arson attack on synagogue in Germany

Last Updated Jun 5, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly tried to set fire to a synagogue in the southern city of Ulm early Saturday.

Ulm police said the man was spotted pouring a bottle of liquid onto a synagogue wall and setting it alight. A witness immediately called firefighters who were able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

Police said the suspected arsonist fled before officers arrived. He was describe as being about 1.8 meters (6 feet) tall and wearing a black hoodie and a white protective mask.

The fire reportedly caused no structural damage to the building.

According to official figures, police in Germany registered 2,428 antisemitic crimes last year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
Stalled vehicle on the #WB401 west of Avenue Rd express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 AM
High heat dominates the forecast this weekend!
Latest Weather
Read more