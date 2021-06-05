Number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario dips below 800

For the sixth straight day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officials confirmed 744 new infections on Saturday, a dip in the number of new cases after slight increases the past three days. There were 914 new cases reported Friday and 870 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now fallen to 844, the lowest its been since last October.

There were 181 new cases reported in Toronto with Peel Region adding 123 new cases and York Region reporting just 48 new infections.

The number of people who have died as a result of the virus remains in the double-digits, withh 24 new deaths recorded. It’s the second time in the last four days that more than 20 deaths have been reported, raising the provincial total to 8,844.

The province says it administered 172,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday – the second highest single-day total to date. That brings the total number of first doses administered across the province to just under 10 million. The number of Ontarians who have been fully vaccinated with two doses sits at 963,257.

A total of 27,819 tests were completed in the past 24 hour period, making the provincial positivity rate 3.1 per cent – an increase over the past three days.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to decline with 625 patients reported Saturday. Of those, 516 are in ICUs with 426 patients on ventilators.