No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 5, 2021 at 3:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also 33 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and eight of them were won.

Four Maxmillion prizes went to lottery players in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one and British Columbia and one to a lucky ticket holder in Enfield, N.S.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 8 will again be an estimated $70 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.

The Canadian Press

