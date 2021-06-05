Loading articles...

Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

Last Updated Jun 5, 2021 at 11:04 am EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

