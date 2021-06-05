Loading articles...

Floods, mudslides kill 3 in Sri Lanka, over 5,000 displaced

Last Updated Jun 5, 2021 at 1:14 am EDT

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Flash floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka triggered by heavy rains have killed at least three people and left two missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said Saturday.

Rains have been pouring in six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Two people died in floods and one in a mudslide, said Pradeep Kodippili of the government’s Disaster Management Center. Another two are missing in floods.

Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.

The Associated Press

