Loading articles...

Toronto beaches open for season as heat wave hits GTA

Toronto’s beaches reopen to swimmers this weekend – just in time for a potentially record-breaking heat wave.

Staff at the city’s beaches will be on site starting on Saturday. Lifeguards will be on-duty at 10 of the city’s main beaches and will supervise designated swim areas seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

City designated swimming beaches include:

  • Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Hanlan’s Point Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Marie Curtis Park East Beach
  • Sunnyside Beach
  • Ward’s Island Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

 

Heat warnings will likely be issued in the city over the next five days as Toronto will see near record temperatures.

The weather forecast is calling for highs of 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday – the humidex will make if feel closer to 40 degrees.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 at Kennedy in the collectors - the left lane is now fully blocked off. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:23 AM
It’s FRIDAY! 🙌 Increasing humidity today and get ready for a HEATWAVE 🥵 Starting tomorrow through to Wednesday we w…
Latest Weather
Read more