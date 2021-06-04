Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto beaches open for season as heat wave hits GTA
by News Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2021 6:33 am EDT
Toronto’s beaches reopen to swimmers this weekend – just in time for a potentially record-breaking heat wave.
Staff at the city’s beaches will be on site starting on Saturday. Lifeguards will be on-duty at 10 of the city’s main beaches and will supervise designated swim areas seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
City designated swimming beaches include:
Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)
Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag)
Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)
Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag)
Hanlan’s Point Beach (Blue Flag)
Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)
Marie Curtis Park East Beach
Sunnyside Beach
Ward’s Island Beach (Blue Flag)
Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)
Heat warnings will likely be issued in the city over the next five days as Toronto will see near record temperatures.
The weather forecast is calling for highs of 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday – the humidex will make if feel closer to 40 degrees.
It’s FRIDAY! ???? Increasing humidity today and get ready for a HEATWAVE ???? Starting tomorrow through to Wednesday we will have temps in the 30s°C range and humidex near 40 ????(Jill)