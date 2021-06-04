Toronto beaches open for season as heat wave hits GTA

Toronto’s beaches reopen to swimmers this weekend – just in time for a potentially record-breaking heat wave.

Staff at the city’s beaches will be on site starting on Saturday. Lifeguards will be on-duty at 10 of the city’s main beaches and will supervise designated swim areas seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

City designated swimming beaches include:

Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)

Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag)

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)

Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag)

Hanlan’s Point Beach (Blue Flag)

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)

Marie Curtis Park East Beach

Sunnyside Beach

Ward’s Island Beach (Blue Flag)

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

Heat warnings will likely be issued in the city over the next five days as Toronto will see near record temperatures.

The weather forecast is calling for highs of 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday – the humidex will make if feel closer to 40 degrees.