The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, June 4, 2021

Ontarians aged 70 and older and those who received a first mRNA vaccine on or before April 18 can book their second COVID-19 vaccine doses sooner than expected.

Eligible people can book through pharmacies starting today and through the provincial booking system on Monday.

The province is moving up the schedule based on an anticipated bump in vaccine supply.

It’s aiming to accelerate the schedule for more people throughout the summer.

Nunavut is reporting one new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the territory’s active case count to 10.

All the active cases are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak has been ongoing since mid-April.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says the new case is a household contact with a previous case.

Iqaluit’s lockdown, which has been in place since April 15, lifted Thursday with schools, workplaces and businesses reopening.

