Posco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2021 at 1:28 pm EDT

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $922.3 million.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of $3.03 per share.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $14.46 billion in the period.

Posco shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 89% in the last 12 months.

