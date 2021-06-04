Loading articles...

Parti Québécois loses another member as Sylvain Roy quits to sit as Independent

Last Updated Jun 4, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT

QUEBEC — The Parti Québécois lost another member of its caucus Friday as Sylvain Roy quit the sovereigntist party to sit as an Independent.

The departure of Roy, who represents the riding of Bonaventure in the Gaspe region, leaves the party with just seven members in the legislature.

Roy wrote on Twitter that an incident had created a rift between him and party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, but the party leader said the issues had been long-standing.

St-Pierre Plamondon said there were deep disagreements between Roy and the party on numerous files, and the split was inevitable.

Roy was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, when 10 members were elected under the PQ banner.

Before Roy, Catherine Fournier quit the party in March 2019 to sit as an Independent and Harold Lebel was ejected from caucus after a sexual assault charge in December 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 north of the 407. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Hot weekend forecast for #Toronto. Risk of pm storms in cottage country on Sunday, in the GTA on Monday…
Latest Weather
Read more