Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,029.19, up 87.80 points.)

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down $2.38 cents, or 12.4 per cent, to $16.74 on 16.9 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Up nine cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $37.02 on 8.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $30.79 on 7.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 2.3 per cent, to $11.38 on 6.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $1.06 on 5.9 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada. (TSX:POW). Financials. Up 43 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $40.10 on 4.8 million shares.

Rogers Communications Inc. — Rogers says five more of its local news radio stations across Canada will be renamed under the CityNews brand, including Toronto’s 680 News in Toronto. The Toronto-based company says the same on-air personalities will provide news, traffic and weather reports through the CityNews radio stations. It will also have a new unified CityNews website and smartphone app that includes local news for eight cities including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa. Rogers Sports and Media, a division of Rogers Communications Inc., says the national rebranding follows a successful transition in Ottawa, where CityNews Ottawa & The Valley replaced the 1310 News brand. The new names of the other CityNews radio stations will be announced at a later time. The announcement comes as Canada’s private sector radio groups work to recover from the pandemic’s negative impact on advertiser spending.

