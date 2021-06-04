Man in life-threatening condition following stabbing near Parliament and Shuter Streets

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing late Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Parliament and Shuter Streets area for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said a suspect fled the scene northbound on foot. The suspect is possibly female.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.