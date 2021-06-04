Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau urges Catholic Church to step up, apologize for role in residential schools
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 4, 2021 12:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2021 at 1:36 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the Catholic Church to “step up” and take responsibility for its role in Canada’s residential school system.
Trudeau says as a Catholic he is deeply disappointed by the position that the church has taken now and over the past couple of years.
He says it’s going to be important for Catholics across the country to reach out to bishops and cardinals on this issue.
Trudeau says he expects the church to be part of the important process of truth and healing and to make school records available.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops announced in 2018 that the Pope could not personally apologize for residential schools, even though he has not shied away from recognizing injustices faced by Indigenous people around the world.