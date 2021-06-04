Loading articles...

Hurco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period.

Hurco shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC

The Associated Press

