Hurco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period.

Hurco shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.

