Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

The Associated Press