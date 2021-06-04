OPP investigating after pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police say the collision happened in the westbound lanes of the Highway 403, just west of Hurontario Street around 10:20 p.m.

A male pedestrian was found dead just off the highway and police say he “had been struck on a live lane.” The vehicle and driver involved remained on scene.

The OPP as well as a collision reconstruction team are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are asking any witnesses who may have seen the pedestrian in the area to come forward.

All westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed for several hours.