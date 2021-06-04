Cineplex movie theatres to reopen across Alberta on June 10

TORONTO — Cineplex movie theatres are set to reopen across Alberta next week, joining their counterparts in several other provinces.

The company says theatres in the province will open June 10 with enhanced safety and cleaning measures and physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums.

Each auditorium will have a 30-per-cent audience capacity, based on guidelines provided by public health authorities.

Films opening that day include “In the Heights” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

Other new releases include “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Spirit Untamed,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella.”

Some Cineplex theatres in Quebec, Saskatchewan and the Atlantic provinces have already resumed screenings since the pandemic shutdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press