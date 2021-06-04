Loading articles...

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Ottawa girl

Last Updated Jun 4, 2021 at 4:49 am EDT

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old Ottawa infant.

The Ottawa Police Service issued the alert shortly before 4 a.m. Friday for Abby Mathewsie, whom they allege has been abducted. They say she was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road.

The Amber Alert names the suspect as a 70-year-old woman named Miriam, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light winter coat.

They describe the child as an Indigenous female, with short black hair, and having a feeding tube attached to her nose and wearing a navy-blue Montreal Canadiens “onesy.”

“The Ottawa Police are treating this missing incident as suspicious,” read the public advisory issued by police.

