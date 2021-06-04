Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Ottawa girl

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old Ottawa infant.
The Ottawa Police Service issued the alert shortly before 4 a.m. Friday for Abby Mathewsie, whom they allege has been abducted. They say she was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road.
The Amber Alert names the suspect as a 70-year-old woman named Miriam, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light winter coat.
They describe the child as an Indigenous female, with short black hair, and having a feeding tube attached to her nose and wearing a navy-blue Montreal Canadiens “onesy.”
“The Ottawa Police are treating this missing incident as suspicious,” read the public advisory issued by police.
We are asking for assistance in locating 11 month old Abby MATHEWSIE. Indigenous female, short black hair with feeding tube attached to her nose, wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens 'onesy". @OttawaPolice