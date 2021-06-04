ActiveTO expanding to Allen Road for the first time

ActiveTO is heading north this weekend.

For the first time, a portion of Allen Road will be closed off to allow more Torontonians to safely enjoy the outdoors as the city braces for a heat wave.

Northbound lanes between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue will be closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Arrangements have been made this Saturday to have bike-share stations positioned within the Allen Road ActiveTO stretch for people who don’t have a bike, but who would like to experience Allen Road on a bike,” Mayor John Tory said.

Due to Eglinton Crosstown construction, the only way for drivers to enter and exit the route is using the northbound off-ramp at Lawrence Avenue.

Photo via TO Transportation

Other roads being blocked off for ActiveTO this weekend include:

Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 9 p.m. Sunday night

Portions of High Park will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Monday morning

City staff will actively monitor traffic congestion around Allen Road and Lake Shore Boulevard East, and adjust signal timing as required. Before hitting the roads, make sure to plan your trips in advance to avoid the closures.

For those looking to kick off Bike Month with a weekend bike ride, the on-street, multi-use trail on Bayview between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road is also available.

In addition to Allen Road, the City of Toronto is planning to expand ActiveTO to portions of Black Creek Drive and roads within the Exhibition Place. Details will be announced as soon as they are available.

Anyone planning to get out and enjoy the warmer temperatures is being reminded to wear appropriate clothing and to stay hydrated with re-useable water bottles.

The ActiveTO initiative was introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to allow for physical distancing by giving cyclists and pedestrians more space on roadways.