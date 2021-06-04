A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, June 4, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 465,382 new vaccinations administered for a total of 25,389,694 doses given. Nationwide, 2,571,546 people or 6.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 66,992.555 per 100,000.

There were 869,730 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 28,870,554 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.94 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 33,306 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 324,881 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 620.439 per 1,000. In the province, 2.64 per cent (13,830) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 34,660 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 393,030 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.66 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 12,909 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 100,770 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 635.256 per 1,000. In the province, 9.02 per cent (14,305) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 12,230 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 117,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 74 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 60,818 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 621,661 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 637.014 per 1,000. In the province, 4.53 per cent (44,188) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 72,310 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 724,260 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 74 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 60,477 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 511,840 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 656.171 per 1,000. In the province, 5.70 per cent (44,437) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 8,300 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 591,555 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 98,232 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,906,696 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 690.305 per 1,000. There were 81,400 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 6,509,059 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 168,322 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,661,327 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 657.722 per 1,000. In the province, 6.10 per cent (896,065) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 182,510 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 11,192,235 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.32 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 22,401 new vaccinations administered for a total of 911,382 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 661.859 per 1,000. In the province, 9.63 per cent (132,569) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,041,040 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 15,633 new vaccinations administered for a total of 770,463 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 653.403 per 1,000. In the province, 9.56 per cent (112,742) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 85,680 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 902,155 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 77 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 63,922 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,951,927 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 670.581 per 1,000. In the province, 10.59 per cent (466,269) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 337,170 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 3,294,095 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.61 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 62,057 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,488,884 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 679.886 per 1,000. In the province, 5.00 per cent (256,725) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 54,300 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,912,030 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 827 new vaccinations administered for a total of 54,166 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,297.98 per 1,000. In the territory, 60.51 per cent (25,252) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 64,520 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 150 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 53,501 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,185.775 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.02 per cent (23,922) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 1,170 new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 77,550 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 170 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831.379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 per cent (14,949) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 51,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 63.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press