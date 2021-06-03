Two years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Two years after the sweeping findings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls were released, a plan to move forward on its 231 calls to justice is finally being presented.

The plan — branded as a long-promised national action plan — is something of a preliminary, but comprehensive, framework developed by a large group of partners.

Those partners include the families of victims and survivors, each of Canada’s distinct Indigenous groups as well as provincial, territorial and federal governments.

An advance draft copy of the document, obtained by The Canadian Press, acknowledges that it is mainly laying the foundation for more detailed and costed steps to come at a later date.

But it does set out several immediate next steps that all partners have agreed to prioritize, including public education campaigns on the issues Indigenous people experience and trauma-informed training for those who work with Indigenous people.

A more in-depth implementation strategy will be developed later, with more specific information, including more medium and long-term priorities that all involved say they hope will lead to systemic change.

The plan to be released on Thursday in a virtual ceremony does not include any dollar figures attached, but it says funding, timelines and identifying who will be responsible for making each commitment happen will be among the next steps.