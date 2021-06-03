Tuniu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) _ Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its first quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at 94 cents.

