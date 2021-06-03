Tilly's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $163.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.2 million.

Tilly’s shares have risen 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.46, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLYS

The Associated Press