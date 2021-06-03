The pandemic’s ending here. And almost nowhere else.

In today’s Big Story podcast, less than one percent of the 1.8-billion Covid-19 vaccines used so far have gone to low-income countries. And in those countries new variants are emerging that could impact our vaccine efficacy. Canadians spent the first four months complaining about our slow rollout, but we’re soon to be second in the world among countries with the highest percentage of people receiving at least one dose.

This is vaccine inequity in action. And it’s not someone else’s problem. Today, when experts tell you “the pandemic isn’t over until it’s over everywhere” … here’s what they mean.

GUEST: Dr. Ananya Tina Banerjee, McGill University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.