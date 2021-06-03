The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

There are 1,387,445 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,387,445 confirmed cases (27,790 active, 1,334,011 resolved, 25,644 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,172 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 73.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,376 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,339.

There were 32 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 235 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 34. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been 35,017,704 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,340 confirmed cases (94 active, 1,240 resolved, six deaths).

There were six new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 275,807 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (six active, 200 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 163,998 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,618 confirmed cases (273 active, 5,257 resolved, 88 deaths).

There were 25 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 27.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 161 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 23.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 828,615 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,243 confirmed cases (147 active, 2,052 resolved, 44 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 71 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 347,327 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 371,082 confirmed cases (3,356 active, 356,582 resolved, 11,144 deaths).

There were 267 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 39.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,183 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 312.

There were six new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 129.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,290,059 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 533,761 confirmed cases (9,961 active, 514,999 resolved, 8,801 deaths).

There were 870 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 67.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,581 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 940.

There were 10 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 104 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.73 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,123,549 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 51,935 confirmed cases (4,179 active, 46,689 resolved, 1,067 deaths).

There were 360 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 302.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,288 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 327.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 77.36 per 100,000 people.

There have been 807,492 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 47,097 confirmed cases (1,314 active, 45,240 resolved, 543 deaths).

There were 131 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 111.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 934 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 133.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 863,166 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 228,424 confirmed cases (5,831 active, 220,357 resolved, 2,236 deaths).

There were 296 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 131.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,487 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 355.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 37 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.57 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,527,987 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 144,866 confirmed cases (2,620 active, 140,537 resolved, 1,709 deaths).

There were 199 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 50.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,602 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 229.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,740,982 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,567 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 648 confirmed cases (nine active, 635 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,950 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press