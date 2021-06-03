Steel Connect: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at 53 cents.

