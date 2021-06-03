Loading articles...

Reports: Organizer of Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil arrested

Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 9:28 pm EDT

HONG KONG (AP) — A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary, local media reported.

Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early Friday.

It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The committee organizes the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The vigil has been canceled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:56 PM
#CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:15 PM
Retweeted @CityNews: Tomorrow will be the coolest of the next six days with an expected high of 27 C and potential for pop-up showers. Temperature…
Latest Weather
Read more