Ontario will allow mixing vaccines for those who received AstraZeneca 1st dose

Ontario has updated its guidance on second doses for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to allow for mixing vaccines.

Beginning Friday, anyone who has received their first shot of AstraZeneca will be able to choose between a second dose of the same vaccine or an mRNA shot. Both second dose options will be available at the recommended 12-week interval.

Individuals who want the second dose of AstraZeneca can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first to book an appointment. If they would like to receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose they can make an appointment at a pharmacy where Pfizer or Moderna are being offered.

The province says some pharmacies or primary care setting could also be reaching out to eligible residents.

Starting next week, a ‘second dose only’ option will become available through the online provincial booking system for those who want Pfizer or Moderna for the second shot. Eligible residents will also be to book through public health units that use their own booking system.

“Nothing is more important than the health of Ontarians, and for the best protection against COVID-19 it is vital that everyone who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose receives a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“We are providing individuals who have received only their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with two recommended options based on the available data and evidence and will continue to work with Health Canada to monitor the quality and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines being used in Ontario.”

The updated guidance from the province is aligned with the latest recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).