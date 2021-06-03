Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

Ontario is reporting 870 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Thursday.

It is the fourth consecutive day with a daily increase of fewer than 1,000 cases.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 2.8 per cent for the second straight day. The last time the positivity rate was lower was on March 12.

There were 34,277 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 173 new cases in Toronto, 134 in Peel, 69 in York Region and 66 in Hamilton.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 9,342,121 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario has updated its guidance on second doses for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to allow for mixing vaccines.

Beginning Friday, anyone who received their first shot of AstraZeneca will be able to choose between a second dose of the same vaccine or an mRNA shot.

Both second dose options will be available at the recommended 12-week interval so only those who got the first shot 12 weeks ago will be eligible initially.

MPPs will take part in the final question period of the spring session at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

A lot of questions will likely be asked about the premier’s comment on Wednesday about possibly moving up the province’s economic reopening.

Doug Ford has indicated he may be willing to speed up the process if the COVID-19 indicators continue to improve saying he is “cautiously optimistic” things could happen ahead of schedule.

The Ford government also confirmed Wednesday that students will not be back in classrooms before the end of the school year.

Ford pointed to the risk of the emerging delta B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India, which is rapidly growing provincewide and could become the most dominant strain in Ontario.