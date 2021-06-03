Loading articles...

North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie down

Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading amid losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.50 points at 19,952.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 209.63 points at 34,390.75. The S&P 500 index was down 27.26 points at 4,180.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 111.42 points at 13,644.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.67 cents US compared with 82.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up 19 cents at US$69.02 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$32.10 at US$1,877.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

