More regions move to mixing and matching second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 3, 2021 11:36 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
Canada’s two most populous provinces continue to see a steady decline of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations as more regions across the country move to mix and match second doses of the vaccine.
Health officials in Ontario say that people who have received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to get Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a booster starting on Friday.
The decision follows guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization earlier this week.
There were 870 new cases in the province today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 267 new infections and six more deaths from COVID-19.
Quebec has been mixing doses since April, but is still seeing lagging vaccination rates in two of the cities most affected by the pandemic — Montreal and its northern suburb Laval, Que.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.
The Canadian Press
