Jay Baruchel, Rick Mercer star in Saskadelphia-set Tragically Hip music video

TORONTO — Tragically Hip fans Jay Baruchel and Rick Mercer are having a rough night in the band’s latest music video.

The famed Canadians star in the clip for “Ouch,” playing two strangers who cross paths at a secluded bar where the proceedings quickly go off the rails.

Baruchel’s wife Rebecca-Jo Dunham-Baruchel appears as the bartender serving up drinks.

The Hip song is the first single from the Kingston, Ont. act’s new album “Saskadelphia,” a collection of six previously unreleased tracks, mostly recorded for their 1991 album “Road Apples.”

Universal Music Canada says the music video is filled with more than 30 hidden visual nods to the band’s storied history.

Directed by Sara Basso, the “Ouch” video was partly inspired by David Lynch’s TV series “Twin Peaks” and Robert Rodriguez’s vampire action film “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

Baruchel says he’s been a long-time Hip devotee and one of their Montreal shows was his first concert as an 11th grader.

Mercer used the band’s “Blow at High Dough” as the theme song of his CBC show “Made in Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

David Friend, The Canadian Press