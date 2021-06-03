Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hunt is on for Burmese pythons, Florida natives' arch-enemy
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2021 12:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT
Florida Wildlife Commission employee Robert Edman captures a Burmese Python during the ceremony for the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl Kickoff Event Jan. 10, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida at Markham Park. Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s Ocean To Everglades Initiative Features the Florida Python Challenge.
MIAMI (AP) — Professional python hunters and amateurs alike have a chance to win prizes in Florida’s annual hunt for the biggest snakes — the Burmese pythons that are ravaging the state’s native species.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state’s annual contest on Thursday: It will run from July 9 to 18 and include prizes for both pros and novices. In both categories, there will be a $2,500 prize for catching the most pythons and $1,500 for the longest.
The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet (6.10 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kilograms), are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. The big serpents are overrunning the Everglades and have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.
Each adult female lays between 60 and 100 eggs per year. Once the snakes reach adulthood in about five years they have no Florida predators besides armed humans and the occasional sawgrass death match with an adult alligator.