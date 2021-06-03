Loading articles...

Hovnanian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) _ Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $488.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $69.65. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.86 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $703.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.8 billion.

Hovnanian shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sevenfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Rosedale Valley Rd is reduced to a single lane at Bayview for maintenance. There are major delays…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Thursday morning! You’ll need the umbrella at times throughout the day #Toronto GTA ☔️Thunderstorms possible…
Latest Weather
Read more