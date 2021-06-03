Loading articles...

Forced sterilization of Indigenous women an ongoing problem: senate report

Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — A new report by the senate committee on human rights says forced sterilization of Indigenous women is not a matter of the past and still happens in Canada today.

The committee is urging the federal government to investigate the “heinous” practice by compiling data and bringing it to an end.

The report outlines witness testimonies and notes a case of forced sterilization as recent 2019.

The report is the result of a preliminary study conducted that same year.

A news release from the committee says the precise number of Indigenous women who have been subjected to forced and coerced sterilization in Canada is unclear.

It argues that the practice also hurts other marginalized and vulnerable groups in the country, including Black women and other people of colour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press

