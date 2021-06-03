Express: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 55 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $345.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.5 million.

Express shares have increased sevenfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

