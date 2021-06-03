Loading articles...

Conn's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 3, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $45.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $363.7 million in the period.

Conn’s shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

